Roth Capital Raises Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $115.00

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 201.41 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $5,550,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,315,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,382,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $20,158,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 147,782 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

