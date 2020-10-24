Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,914,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $95.43 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

