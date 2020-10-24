Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (DBDRU) to Raise $275 Million in IPO

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (DBDRU) is planning to raise $275 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, October 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 27,500,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a market-cap of $343.8 million.

B. Riley Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We intend to focus our search on companies in the technology, media and telecom (“TMT”) industries. Our management team has had significant success sourcing, acquiring, growing and monetizing these types of companies. Our acquisition strategy will focus broadly on the TMT industries with an emphasis on the cloud data storage and information security spaces. Our initial focus will be on U.S. companies, but we will also consider European and Asian entities that have established a proven business model and can use capital to rapidly scale. Dr. Donald G. Basile and Dixon Doll Jr. are our co-CEOs. Dr. Basile is the founder and CEO of Monsoon Blockchain Corp. Mr. Doll is the CEO and founder of DBM Cloud Systems. Our team has worked together for over 20 years across Silicon Valley, including roles as founders, technology executives and board directors, which has allowed our team to develop a pipeline of proprietary deal flow based upon our relationships with many C-Level executives / founders, former employees and associates, and deal partners across the leading venture capital and private equity groups. “.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 345 Lorton Avenue, Suite 400 Burlingame, California 94010 and can be reached via phone at (650) 618-2524.

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.