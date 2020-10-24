Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 5.0% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $417,050,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,751,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,834,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,464,000 after purchasing an additional 823,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.29 and a 200 day moving average of $130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

