Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Invests $66,000 in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald's by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in McDonald's in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist lifted their target price on McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

MCD stock opened at $228.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

