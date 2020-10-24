Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Invests $1.89 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $346.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

