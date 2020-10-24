Reviewing Amistar (OTCMKTS:AMTA) and Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:ERII)

Amistar (OTCMKTS:AMTA) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Amistar has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Recovery has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amistar and Energy Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amistar 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Recovery 0 2 1 0 2.33

Energy Recovery has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Amistar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amistar and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amistar N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery 21.51% 16.22% 12.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amistar and Energy Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amistar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery $86.94 million 6.21 $10.91 million $0.18 53.83

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Amistar.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Amistar on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amistar Company Profile

Amistar Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and marketing of assembly machinery primarily for the electronics industries. The Company’s subsidiary, Amistar Automation, is a supplier of manufacturing solutions for a variety of businesses engaged in printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, electronic assembly, and PCB manufacturing. Amistar Automation supplies products for electronics manufacturing and labeling systems. It offers automation products for SMT (surface mount technology), pick and place, thru-hole automation, first article inspection, and automatic labeling and labeling supplies. Amistar Automation offers a variety of products for SMT soldering, depanelizers, and secure data disposal.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc. provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants. The company also provides VorTeq solutions for hydraulic fracturing applications; MTeq solutions for mud pumping applications; IsoBoost systems, such as hydraulic turbo chargers, and related controls and automation systems; and IsoGen systems, including hydraulic turbines, and related controls and automation systems. It serves engineering, procurement, and construction firms that design and build large desalination plants; original equipment manufacturers; plant owners and/or operators; oil companies; exploration and production companies; and oilfield service companies. The company operates in the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It markets its products through its direct salesforce. Energy Recovery, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

