Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Devon Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear expects that the energy company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

DVN opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Devon Energy by 74.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 602,091 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Devon Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 15,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 124.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 188.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 563,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

