Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Redline Communications Group Inc (TSE:RDL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.36. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 758 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redline Communications Group Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software Products, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

