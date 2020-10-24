QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 84,111 Shares

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,662.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,949,447.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $491,083.31.

On Monday, August 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $73,386.74.

QNST stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 56.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 167.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 51,480 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 73.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

