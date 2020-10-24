Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA) Trading Down 15.8%

Shares of Quaterra Resources Inc (CVE:QTA) were down 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 187,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 101,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of $15.24 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA)

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

