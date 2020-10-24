Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Decreased by Piper Sandler

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

F.N.B. stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 304,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

