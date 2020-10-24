Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

NYSE FNB opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 304,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in F.N.B. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 15.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.