Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Facebook, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

FB stock opened at $284.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.00. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.7% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Facebook by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 8.6% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

