Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issued By B.Riley Securit

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – B.Riley Securit raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $485.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.21 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

