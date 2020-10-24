Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZION. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

