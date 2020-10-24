Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Shares Gap Down to $4.65

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $3.76. Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 5,838 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

