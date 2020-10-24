Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 24.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,674,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,346,000 after buying an additional 724,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 9.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,926,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,942,000 after buying an additional 411,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Prologis by 26.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,808,000 after buying an additional 332,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

PLD opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $109.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.18. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

