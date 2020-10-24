Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI)’s stock price rose 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 314,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 454,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI)

Predictiv AI Inc provides software and solutions in the artificial intelligence and industrial internet of things markets in the United States and Canada. It offers real-time advanced artificial intelligence based predictive road condition weather analytics for government, insurance, agriculture, public safety, fleet management, and outdoor event industries.

