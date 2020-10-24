PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Position Boosted by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.48.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

