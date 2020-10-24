Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plains GP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plains GP’s FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAGP. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.16. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Plains GP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Plains GP by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Plains GP by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 627,199 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

