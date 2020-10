PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) (CVE:PJX) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) (CVE:PJX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and a PE ratio of -7.67.

PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) Company Profile (CVE:PJX)

PJX Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covering an area of approximately 13,043 hectares located in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

