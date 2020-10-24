Pivotal Research Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $660.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $650.00 to $660.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Societe Generale restated a sell rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $527.97.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $488.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $505.26 and a 200-day moving average of $468.99. The company has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a one year low of $268.80 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,171.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 110.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,464,000 after purchasing an additional 644,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,437,000 after purchasing an additional 431,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

