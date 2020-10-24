Piper Sandler Raises Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $128.00

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.41.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP stock opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.41 and a beta of 2.31.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares in the company, valued at $60,382,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,107,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,743. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 42.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 56,928 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 88.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.