Piper Sandler Comments on Regions Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Regions Financial stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 51,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.