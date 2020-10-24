Piper Sandler Comments on BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BXS. ValuEngine downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

NYSE BXS opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.42.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

