Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $7.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $28.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $31.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 1 year low of $257.60 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

