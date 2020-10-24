Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

NYSE ABBV opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 498,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 15,467.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

