Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,410 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 82,394 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 170,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 68,342 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,088,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after purchasing an additional 142,252 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

