Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.