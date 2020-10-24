Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vereit by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after buying an additional 7,940,601 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Vereit by 24.1% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 22,000,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,462,000 after buying an additional 4,279,156 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vereit by 57.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,908,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,429,000 after buying an additional 5,048,581 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Vereit by 272.5% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 10,823,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after buying an additional 7,918,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vereit by 83.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,063,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,709,000 after buying an additional 4,562,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

VER opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.01. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Vereit from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

