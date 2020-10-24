Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 231 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPM opened at $103.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $316.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

