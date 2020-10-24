Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Rating Lowered to Hold at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 62,706 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 570,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

