Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

NYSE MA opened at $329.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total transaction of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $10,035,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,607,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,543,111,494.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,367 shares of company stock valued at $51,686,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

