Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys 2,942 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 94,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 129,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

VZ stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

