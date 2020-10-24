PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.83.

NYSE:PAR opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $693.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 111.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

