PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PCAR. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $92.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,646 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,348,000 after acquiring an additional 592,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,266,000 after acquiring an additional 565,573 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

