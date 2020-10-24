Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX) fell 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 195,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 124,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 million and a PE ratio of -9.72.

About Orex Minerals (CVE:REX)

Orex Minerals Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

