Old National Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old National Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of ONB opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 100.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

