Octopus Aim VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.50

Shares of Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:OSEC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.50 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 74.70 ($0.98), with a volume of 35010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.03. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 million and a PE ratio of -37.25.

About Octopus Aim VCT 2 (LON:OSEC)

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

