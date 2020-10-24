Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) vs. Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Head to Head Contrast

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Advantage Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy -392.45% -157.52% -84.07% Advantage Oil & Gas -134.64% -0.78% -0.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Obsidian Energy and Advantage Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Oil & Gas 0 3 3 0 2.50

Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.73%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Advantage Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $315.00 million 0.08 -$593.84 million N/A N/A Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 1.57 -$18.58 million N/A N/A

Advantage Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats Obsidian Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.