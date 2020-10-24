NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark raised shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.19.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $543.61 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $522.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.