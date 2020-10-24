NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Debora Shoquist Sells 35,340 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Debora Shoquist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44.

NVDA stock opened at $543.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

