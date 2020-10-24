Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 374 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,544,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

