Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

