Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 776,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,616,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 961,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,910,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 369,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 238,846 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.