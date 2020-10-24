North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Trading 13.8% Higher

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price traded up 13.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.20 and last traded at C$10.16. 138,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 141,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pi Financial increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.40. The firm has a market cap of $317.67 million and a PE ratio of 6.88.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (TSE:NOA)

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

