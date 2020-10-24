NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rowe upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

