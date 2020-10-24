Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Increased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $488.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $505.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.80 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.97.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

