National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for National General’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.80. National General reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National General will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National General.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. National General had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NGHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities lowered shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National General by 150.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in National General during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in National General by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in National General during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in National General during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

NGHC opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. National General has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

